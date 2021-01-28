Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $732,764.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00258436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00106119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,778,425 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

