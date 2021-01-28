Zeusshield Hits One Day Volume of $2,371.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $233,406.91 and $2,371.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00853697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.71 or 0.04189332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

