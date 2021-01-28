Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $66.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

