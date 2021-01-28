ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,299. The company has a market capitalization of $938.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

