Zippie Market Cap Tops $372,414.15 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Zippie coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zippie has a market capitalization of $372,414.15 and approximately $863.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.98 or 0.00891884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.25 or 0.04370647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Zippie Coin Profile

ZIPT is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

