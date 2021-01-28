Zloadr Trading Down 52% This Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $82,658.70 and $85,750.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00891881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.51 or 0.04202175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

