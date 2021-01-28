Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) Shares Gap Up to $85.00

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $88.50. Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) shares last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 1,937,809 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

