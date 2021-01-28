ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $1,032,475.32 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,475.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40.

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 3,339,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

