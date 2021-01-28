Zuflo Coin Market Capitalization Tops $61,719.23 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $61,719.23 and approximately $17,462.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00124058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00263672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00333711 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com.

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

