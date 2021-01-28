Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

