Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

LYFT opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

