Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $374.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

