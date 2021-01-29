$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.