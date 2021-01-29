-$0.03 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Trupanion reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,626,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,445. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,902.02 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

