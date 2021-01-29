-$0.04 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NBEV stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NewAge by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.