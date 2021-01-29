-$0.11 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 14,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

