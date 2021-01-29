-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09).

PDSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

PDSB stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

