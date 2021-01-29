$0.19 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $769,367. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

