$0.22 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 362,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.