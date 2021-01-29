$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $129.50. 5,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,395. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.25.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

