$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

