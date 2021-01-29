$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

