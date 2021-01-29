$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

