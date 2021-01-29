-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.