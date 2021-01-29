-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

