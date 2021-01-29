$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Lease by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,129,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 444,276 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 651,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

