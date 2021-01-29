$0.95 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

