$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.94. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,127.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

