$1.14 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

