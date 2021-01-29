$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.32. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $2,001,229.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,234,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,419 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

