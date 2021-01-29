$1.28 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.26. Crown posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.