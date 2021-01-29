$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

