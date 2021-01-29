$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.97.

NDAQ traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,471. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

