$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. 7,531,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

