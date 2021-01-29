$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Lincoln National posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

