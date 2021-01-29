$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $101.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $86.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $382.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $428.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $456.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

SPNS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $32.66. 180,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,285. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

