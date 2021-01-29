10,089 Shares in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of HYLV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.