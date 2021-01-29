12,066 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 2.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,945. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

