$124.61 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce sales of $124.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $555.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $613.97 million, with estimates ranging from $593.90 million to $639.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,637. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 301.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after buying an additional 283,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

