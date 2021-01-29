1,248 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.