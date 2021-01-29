$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $46.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 million to $46.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $74.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,745. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

