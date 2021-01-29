1,342 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.