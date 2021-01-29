$150.45 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce $150.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.97 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $621.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 10,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,222. The stock has a market cap of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

