161,501 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,799,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,906. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

