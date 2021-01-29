1,634 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 28.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 46.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.99 and its 200 day moving average is $218.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

