1,656 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

