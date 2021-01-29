$169.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post sales of $169.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.50 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $795.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,765 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 205,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.