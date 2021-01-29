1,724 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $126.36. 163,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

