1,747 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.