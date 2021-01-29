$18.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $18.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of RC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

