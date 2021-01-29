180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,134,000 after acquiring an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. 17,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

